‘Pokémon Sword and Shield’ hacker arrested for selling altered save data

A 23-year-old man who was charged with hacking and selling save data from Pokémon Sword and Shield has been arrested in Japan.

The man, who had hacked and altered save data for Pokémon Sword and Shield was recently found out, according to a report in the newspaper Asahi translated by user ‘Serebii ‘on Resetera.

The man sold a Sobble, which he had modified the details of with a PC, to a 36-year-old man in Kyoto for £30.

It is believed that the man has earned around £7950 performing this service for people since November 2020.

Altering game files and trading them has been considered a punishable offence since a 2019 change to Japan’s Unfair Competition Prevention Act added three rulings that covered the distribution of save data editors, the selling of product keys without the maker’s knowledge, and the sale of services that offer hacking of game data and consoles.

The Pokémon Company has recently announced that stricter measures will be put in place to combat players who cheat in Sword and Shield.

Players who are caught playing with hacked Pokémon will be banned from online play, and will not be able to access trading functions on Pokémon Home.

The company has also said that cheaters may even have all access to the Pokémon Home app revoked.

In a statement, the Pokémon Company said: “We will continue to regularly watch for and address improper or disruptive behavior in order to help our users enjoy a worry-free experience.”