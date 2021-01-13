‘Pokémon Sword and Shield’ player finds rare shiny Pokémon in new DLC

A player has discovered a rare shiny Pokémon with perfect statistics in the new Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The Crown Tundra brought Dynamax Adventures to Sword and Shield, bumping up the number of rare Pokémon on offer. Although there are far more unusual creatures out there now, coming across a shiny creature with perfect stats is a statistical improbability and has attracted a lot of attention on Reddit.

Reddit user Scorbunny posted a photo of her Shiny Oranguru, having worked out the odds at one in 96100. All stats were ranked as ‘best’, coming in at a level 65 from capture.

One Reddit user even asked if Scorbunny would consider trading their find, to which they replied with “Absolutely not lol. I think this occasion is too lucky for me to part with.”

The Pokémon Sword and Shield DLCs Isle of Armour and The Crown Tundra were released last year and introduced a great deal of new content, features, and Pokémon into the game.

Game Freak have recently shared new Pokémon Sword and Shield artwork to welcome in 2021, a year that promises to be big for the franchise. Their art was Year of the Ox themed and had many fans discussing plans for the 25th anniversary of the first game.

This year also brings plenty of Pokémon news with the previously announced Pokémon Snap and Detective Pikachu 2. A remake of Diamond and Pearl has also been rumoured by a prominent Nintendo leaker, although nothing has yet been announced.