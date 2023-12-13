‘Pokemon’ theme park to open in Japan

A new Pokemon theme park has been announced by The PokemonCompany.

The theme park will be named “PokePark Kanto” (named after the setting of the very first Pokemon games) and will be located within a theme park in Inagi, Tokyo, named Yomiuriland.

This would mark the second time that Yomiurilland and The Pokemon Company have worked together, with a nature attraction launching in 2019. This saw fans searching for Pokemon in the amusement park.

Advertisement

This also wouldn’t be the first time that a Pokemon theme park has been opened by Nintendo. In 2005, a PokePark opened in Japan before touring Taiwan in 2006. This theme park, however, was closed mere months after it opened due to a lack of popularity.

As translated by NintendoLife, the official announcement reads:

“Pokemon fans from all over the world will gather in this place rich in nature, feel Pokemon, and create a space that can be enjoyed together beyond the walls of countries, regions, and languages. Please look forward to the follow-up news.”

In addition to this, Serebii.net has reported that public trademarks have been filed by Nintendo for PokePark Kalos and PokePark Paldea, though there’s “currently no indication on if these trademarks are placeholders or will be used for attractions like PokePark Kanto.”

New DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is currently scheduled to launch on December 14, bringing with it brand new battles and new monsters that previously weren’t available in the base game.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been permanently cancelled after several years of issues. Elsewhere, Alan Wake 2 has received an update that introduces a brand new ending and difficulty to the Game of the Year nominee.