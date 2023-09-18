‘Pokémon’ trailer reveals mysterious Van Gogh museum collaboration

The Pokémon Company has announced its collaboration with The Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands, starting in late September.

In the announcement trailer, a Pikachu and an Eevee scamper through a field of sunflowers, with windmills spinning on a series of rolling hills in the background. A droplet of blue paint then lands on the Pikachu’s head and the sky transforms into the post-impressionistic swirls that the Dutch artist is famous for. Check it out below:

The sunflowers turn into Sunflora, a grass-type Pokémon first seen in generation 2, and then a version of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers series appears with the Pokémon in the centre.

It’s not known what the collaboration will contain alhough one possibility is that it will add to the Meet Vincent Van Gogh Experience, the award-winning touring exhibition.

This is an interactive installation that features Van Gogh’s most iconic work as well as the opportunity for young children to make their own drawings inspired by what they’ve seen.

There is also an audio guide tailored to two levels of literacy to accompany the exhibition, and sets that reproduce the scenes in his paintings The Bedroom and Haystacks In Provence.

The Pokémon Company has said that “more information” will arrive in the future and that the collaboration will be live from September 28.

