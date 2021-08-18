‘Pokémon Unite’ mobile launches in September, adding Mamoswine and Sylveon

Pokémon Unite is coming to mobile devices on September 22, with more features and upcoming Pokémon on the way. It will also be adding fan-favourite Pokémon Sylveon and Mamoswine to the game.

Announced during the Pokémon Presents livestream (watch it here), Pokémon Unite finally has a mobile release date. However, no release dates have been set for Mamoswine and Sylveon as of yet, with them both just getting quickly shown off during the presentation.

Players can pre-register for the game on both the Google Play and the iOS app store now, and cross play between the currently released Nintendo Switch version and the upcoming mobile version has also been confirmed.

Advertisement

Special gifts are also available for players depending on the number of pre-registrations for the mobile version. These include the Unite License for Pikachu if over 2.5million players sign up, and a special festive holowear for Pikachu if 5m players sign up.

There’s also still a launch bonus up for grabs in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, as players who log in before August 31 will get the unite license for Zeraora as a gift. This license can also be used on mobile when player accounts are linked.

In related news, Blissey is the newest Pokémon to be added to the game, with fans frustrated that the long-promised Blastoise has still not been given a release date. Blissey comes to Pokémon Unite today (August 18).

The Pokémon Presents stream also showed off more gameplay and details for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It will be set “before ideas such as being a Pokémon Trainer or having a Pokemon League even existed,” and players will be a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, who are tasked with completed the first Pokédex.

Advertisement

In other news, Biomutant has sold over 1million copies since it launched earlier this year, and the game recouped its development costs after being on sale for just a week.