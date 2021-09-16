‘Pokémon Unite’ reaches 9 million downloads

It’s official – Pokémon Unite has reached a staggering 9 million downloads less than two months after it launched.

The popular multiplayer online battle arena game was an instant hit when it launched for Nintendo Switch back in July, earlier this year. Now, with 9 million downloads under its belt, there’s no sign of it slowing down.

To celebrate this impressive milestone, Pokémon Unite players will soon receive a free gift of 2000 Aeos tickets – to be awarded to all players on September 29, 2021.

“What a goal! The Nintendo Switch version of #PokemonUNITE has just exceeded 9 million downloads!” said the official Pokémon Unite Twitter account. “To show our excitement and gratitude, every Trainer will receive 2,000 Aeos Tickets starting 9/29.”

Aeos tickets are one of the primary currencies in Pokémon Unite – used to purchase fashion items for your trainer and held items for your Pokémon. These are usually awarded at in-game events or given as seasonal rewards for ranked matches. They can also be earned by levelling up your player character, ranking up your battle pass or from energy rewards.

Of course, Pokémon Unite will soon be heading to mobile, too.

Players can now pre-register for the game, which launches on September 22, on Google Play and the iOS app store. Already playing Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch? Don’t worry – cross-play between both the Switch and Mobile versions has been confirmed.

Other recent giveaways in Pokémon Unite have included the Festival Style: Pikachu Holowear – given away to all players on September 1 after 5 million people pre-registered for the game’s mobile version.

