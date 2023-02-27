Pokémon VGC and TCG player Angel Miranda has died.

Under the alias Misaka, Miranda won multiple awards and mentored many fellow Pokémon players.

Announcing the news of Miranda’s death, fellow player Aaron “Cybertron” Zheng wrote: “Angel Miranda was one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life. He was one of the first friends I made in the NYC Pokemon community when I was young and he was so kind, selfless, and mature. I had so many good memories with him and I will miss him so much. Rest easy.”

Others who had played with Miranda or been mentored by him spoke of a “kind” and “compassionate” person who “helped me and many others grow not just as players but as people”.

“Both the Pokemon VGC and TCG communities lost someone very special today…” one player wrote. “Rest in peace Angel Miranda, an actual legend in both games, and an amazing person from the few times I’ve interacted with him. Prayers go out to his family as well as to those close to him.”

See a number of tributes to Angel Miranda below. No cause of death has yet been given.

Angel Miranda was one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life. He was one of the first friends I made in the NYC Pokemon community when I was young and he was so kind, selfless, and mature. I had so many good memories with him and I will miss him so much. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/PoG0M5COuh — Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng (@CybertronVGC) February 27, 2023

C'est avec tristesse que l'on apprend le décès de Angel Miranda, joueur américain Pokémon VGC et TCG professionnel. Les circonstances de sa mort restent inconnues. Une pensée à sa famille et ses proches 🙏#Pokemonvgc #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/KIoJ0qCUjr — Ludovic Buzon (@ItsLudovicBuzon) February 27, 2023

My deepest condolences to the people who were close with Angel & lost one of their best friends. These kinds of tragedies are so ridiculously unfair; please take care of yourselves. If anyone needs to talk or needs any kind of help dealing with grief please reach out — Justin Carris (@AzazeL_the_God) February 27, 2023

Rarely in life do we get the privilege to meet a person of Angel Miranda’s caliber. Genuine. Kind. Caring. He put his entire heart into this community. He loved the NY/NJ scene so much. Clefairy is our mascot because of Angel. May his memory be a blessing to you all. — Liberty Garden (@LibertyGardenVG) February 27, 2023

I spent the morning looking at pictures and crying. We made so many amazing memories together and should've made so many more. You touched the lives of so many people. I could not have asked for a more kindhearted and fun-loving friend. Angel Miranda, you were amazing. pic.twitter.com/XpD3rLMIVk — Tommy Valentine Cooleen ❄️ (@TmanVGC) February 27, 2023

Just heard the news and it broke my heart. Angel Miranda was one of the kindest people I met playing Pokémon. He was a joy to be around in events and a good friend I’ve been lucky to know for over 10 yrs. It hurts to know Orlando is the last time I got to see him. Rest in peace❤️ — hamzy (@therealhamzy) February 27, 2023

Earlier this month, Miranda took part in the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet VGC Orlando Regional Championships 2023, which was streamed on YouTube and you can watch below.