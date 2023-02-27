NewsGaming News

He was hailed as "a huge part of the Pokemon community for over a decade"

By Will Richards
Angel Miranda
Angel Miranda. Credit: YouTube.

Pokémon VGC and TCG player Angel Miranda has died.

Under the alias Misaka, Miranda won multiple awards and mentored many fellow Pokémon players.

Announcing the news of Miranda’s death, fellow player Aaron “Cybertron” Zheng wrote: “Angel Miranda was one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life. He was one of the first friends I made in the NYC Pokemon community when I was young and he was so kind, selfless, and mature. I had so many good memories with him and I will miss him so much. Rest easy.”

Others who had played with Miranda or been mentored by him spoke of a “kind” and “compassionate” person who “helped me and many others grow not just as players but as people”.

“Both the Pokemon VGC and TCG communities lost someone very special today…” one player wrote. “Rest in peace Angel Miranda, an actual legend in both games, and an amazing person from the few times I’ve interacted with him. Prayers go out to his family as well as to those close to him.”

See a number of tributes to Angel Miranda below. No cause of death has yet been given.

Earlier this month, Miranda took part in the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet VGC Orlando Regional Championships 2023, which was streamed on YouTube and you can watch below.

