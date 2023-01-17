‘Pokémon Violet’ streamer gets credit card details leaked by pet fish

During a recent Pokémon Violet livestream, one YouTuber’s credit card details were accidentally revealed by his pet fish.

Mukekimaru Channel is behind the Fish Play Pokémon livestream, which has seen his pet fish rack up over 20,000 hours of playtime in a bid to complete the likes of Pokémon Crystal, LeafGreen, and Sapphire.

I’ve been keeping up with the fish plays pokemon live stream, I’m determined to see them complete it live. so far they’ve got an Ivysaur and a Caterpie and have beaten Brock giving them one badge. Hopefully it won’t take them half a year this time lol pic.twitter.com/m1SfDNlCVW — vert (@vertcitrus) November 20, 2020

Their most recent challenge is Pokémon Violet, with the YouTuber setting up a motion tracking program behind the fish tank, allowing the creatures to press buttons when they swim past.

Everything was going swimmingly until the Pokémon game crashed during a stream earlier this week (via NintendoLife). The motion tracking program stayed active however, meaning the fish accidentally opened up the Nintendo eShop, browsed some titles and added 500 Yen to Mukekimaru’s account – revealing his credit card details in the process.

Or, as Mukekimaru puts it, “At youtube live. Pet fish play Pokémon. Game crashes with an error. Return to home screen. Slowly to the e-shop. Credit card information disclosure.”

Check it out below.

Mutekimaru has confirmed that Pokémon Violet will be the very last Fish Play Pokémon.

In other pet news, streamer MissMikkaa has shared footage of her pet pooch playing Elden Ring really, really well.

In the footage which has been shared online, the dog stepped onto the dance pad (which MissMikkaa regularly uses instead of a controller) while she was away from the screen, leading the Tarnished away from a looming dragon.

“My dog is better at Elden Ring than you?” she captioned the video. “Yoshi was on a mission looking for treats when he valiantly went up against a dragon and put my character in a spot where I didn’t die to his fire! HERO.”

In other news, NetEase has decided not to renew its contract with Activision Blizzard, meaning several titles will be unavailable to play in China from next week including World Of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo 3.