Popular ‘Skyrim’ modder Arthmoor is leaving Nexus Mods

Arthmoor, one of the most popular modders for The Elders Scrolls V: Skyrim, has put in a request to delete their work on the popular mod-hosting site Nexus Mods.

As reported in PC Gamer, the move came as a protest against a new policy on the site that stops modders from deleting their mod files.

The site plans to add a collections feature, which will let people assemble lists of compatible mods to download with a single click. This idea is to prevent a mod from being deleted that would break other mods that depend on it. The change would only allow modders to hide or archive their work while files are still accessible in collections they’ve been added to.

While there seems to be justification that would benefit mod users, the policy has upset modders, who may have any reason to want to delete their mods.

Arthmoor, along with some other modders, has opted to take advantage of Nexus Mods’ policy, allowing files to be deleted if they apply by August 5. They have not only requested their Skyrim files to be removed – including a mod that skips the intro and tutorial and has been downloaded over 8million times – but also mods for Oblivion and Morrowind.

On their Nexus Mods profile, Arthmoor wrote, “Due to the recent policy changes Nexus has instituted, I have put in the request for deletion of most of my files here,” confirming that no future mods will be uploaded to the site.

They, however, added that their mods for the past 15 years can still be downloaded from another site AFK Mods, while files for Skyrim: Special Edition and Fallout 4 are still available through the bethesda.net website.

Group projects Arthmoor was involved in to create unofficial patches for Skyrim, Skyrim: Special Edition and Fallout 4 will however remain on Nexus Mods, as has been agreed with unofficial patch team members.

“Ya’ll can go ahead and get the accusations of hypocrisy over with for the work I will be leaving here since I am in a position at the moment where the income generated through DPs is providing enough to keep me from starving to death (but not much more),” they added.

“Here’s to hoping that current efforts by several parties to launch sites that honour a mod author’s legal right to delete their content take hold and provide some badly needed competition in this space.”

