Twitch has banned one of its most popular streamers, Llanos ‘Ibai‘ Garatea, after someone else showed their naked rear on stream.

This will be Garatea’s third ban on the platform. The incident occurred after Ibai was hosting a “battle of wits” between two people and as GamingBible pointed out, it looks to be some sort of roasting battle.

After some verbal exchange, one of them turns towards the camera and exposes their bottom. As any form of nudity on Twitch is against the Terms of Service agreement the Spanish creator was suspended because of the other person’s actions.

The Twitch clip in question can be viewed below:

After the incident, Garatea took to his Twitter account and said: “The three times I have been banned have been for three things totally external to me.”

Taking a look at Garatea’s Twitch channel today (June 17) it looks like he has been unbanned and is free to stream again.

Twitch recently added a dedicated ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ streaming category following a recent controversy surrounding unclear Terms of Service guidelines.

The conversation had caused confusion as Twitch has strict guidelines when it comes to sexually suggestive content and nudity on its platform, but Twitch clarified in a new blog post which states “Being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules”.

Elsewhere, Twitch has announced its new policy that will ban users for misconduct, even if it happens off the platform.