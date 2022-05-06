Post-apocalyptic MMO ‘The Day Before’ delayed into 2023

Developer Fntastic has confirmed that the release of The Day Before has been pushed back to 2023.

The open-world survival massively multiplayer online (MMO) game is currently one of the most wishlisted titles on Steam, but it will be switching to Unreal Engine 5, causing the delay.

The Day Before was originally scheduled for release June 21, 2022 but will now launch March 1, 2023.

In a statement given to IGN, Fntastic said: “Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making The Day Before one of the most anticipated games in the world.”

“Feeling and understanding the great responsibility that we face, with enormous gratitude in our hearts, we’re pleased to announce that The Day Before is switching to the new Unreal Engine 5 technology! The transition to a more advanced and adapted open worlds engine, will make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic. In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1, 2023.”

Announced last year, The Day Before is set following a global pandemic where a zombie-like enemy called The Infected wreaks havoc on what remains of the human race. Players will have to be on their toes as they explore cities to scavenge for survival items, such as bandages and weapons.

Along the way, players will run into other groups of hostile humans, as well as hordes of The Infected, incorporating both PvP and PvE elements.

