Post Malone and ‘Apex Legends’ tease “mayhem” in upcoming crossover

Post Malone will be collaborating with Apex Legends for “two weeks of beautiful mayhem” in an upcoming crossover event.

In the announcement to X, Post Malone was shown in a video to be prone on the floor and then calling out, “Can someone res me? Yo!” in an echoey room. Check it out below:

Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q4OEzyvmUQ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

That was the extent of the information about what this event might be about, though it was confirmed to start on November 7 and assumedly end on November 21.

Also, the end of the video showed what seemed to be a new Octane skin, though it’s not known whether or not this will be a free addition or unlocked through challenges in the crossover event.

Apex Legends has crossed over with a number of other games, films and TV shows, such as Star Wars, Mass Effect, Power Rangers and more. However, this will be the game’s only collaboration with an artist thus far.

Post Malone is famous for his passion for gaming, specifically saying in the past that Apex Legends is his favourite of all of the battle royale games.

Earlier this year, he shelled out an undisclosed sum for the unique Magic: The Gathering The One Ring card that was stumbled upon by a fan from Ontario, Canada.

Advertisement

NME awarded ‘Austin’, Malone’s fifth studio album that arrived in July, four out of five stars for “a new level of lyrical honesty and musicality” that revealed a slower and reflective side to the star.

“Though his notable genre-defying skills are still here in ‘Austin’, Posty’s clearly veering off in new creative directions, which is a bold choice to make considering his formula thus far has pushed him to global acclaim,” said Erica Campbell.

In other gaming news, a new League Of Legends virtual boyband was announced, featuring EXO’s Baekhyun, rapper ØZI, Nigerian singer Tobi Lou and American musician Cal Scruby.