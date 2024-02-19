Post Malone’s ‘WWE 2K24’ soundtrack features Grimes, 100 Gecs and Turnstile

2K has confirmed Post Malone will be curating the soundtrack for WWE 2K24 and will be a playable character within the game.

After featuring on the John-Cena-curated soundtrack for WWE 2K23, Post Malone is returning to curate his own soundtrack for WWE 2K24 as executive soundtrack producer.

In a press release, 2K explained: “Post Malone took on the role of Executive Soundtrack Producer and assembled an eclectic collection of songs across a variety of genres including rock, country, rap, electronic music, and pop.”

As well as his own tracks ‘Laugh It Off’ and ‘Chemical’, the soundtrack includes songs by the likes of breakout hardcore mob Militarie Gun, hyper-pop superstars 100 Gecs and Turnstile. Grimes, Busta Rhymes and Yeat also feature. Check out the complete tracklist below:

Post Malone – ‘Chemical’

Post Malone – ‘Laugh It Off’

100 gecs – ‘Hand Crushed By A Mallet’

Busta Rhymes – ‘Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See’

Colter Wall – ‘Motorcycle’

Grimes – ‘Genesis’

Militarie Gun – ‘Do It Faster’

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – ‘Big Rig’

Speed – ‘Not That Nice’

Turnstile – ‘Mystery’

Tyler Childers – ‘House Fire’

Yeat – ‘Bëttr 0ff’

“The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood. It gets you excited and it gets you pumped up to play,” said Post Malone. “This has been a total blast. We have a lot of cool ideas, so I’m super excited.”

“[Post Malone’s] passion for music is on full display with the artists and songs he chose for WWE 2K24, which accurately reflects the current soundscape of WWE,” said WWE’s head of music Neil Lawi. “It’s been so much fun working alongside him to make this all come to life and more so to witness the excitement it brings him. We are just getting started.”

Post Malone is also set to join the wrestling game as a playable character as part of a post-launch DLC pack.

WWE 2K24 is set for release March 5 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Over the weekend, Post Malone appeared onstage with Eddie Vedder to perform tracks by Pearl Jam and Tom Petty as part of a charity tribute concert.