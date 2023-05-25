‘PowerWash Simulator’ will tackle futuristic filth with ‘Warhammer 40K’ DLC

FuturLab and Games Workshop have announced that last year’s clean-’em’-up hit PowerWash Simulator will tackle the world of Warhammer 40,000 with an upcoming downloadable content (DLC) release.

In a trailer that debuted at the Warhammer Skulls 2023 livestream, FuturLab revealed its now-iconic powerwasher being used to clear grime away from the Warhammer 40,000 logo.

While a release date for the DLC is yet to be confirmed, it will see players visit Games Workshop’s vision of the distant, dark future portrayed in the Warhammer 40,000 (40K) series.

Advertisement

“The team at FuturLab are absolutely thrilled with this collaboration,” shared Dan Chequer, lead designer of PowerWash Simulator. “The rich design and imagination of the Warhammer 40,000 universe makes for an incredible selection of cleaning jobs. Players are going to need a steady hand, an eye for detail and a powerful washer to fight the filth of the far future!”

PowerWash Simulator‘s Warhammer crossover won’t be FuturLabs’ first forray into other titles. Since finding success in 2022, the Square Enix-published cleaning simulator has released DLC set in its publisher’s other domains, including Lara Croft’s manor from Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy 7‘s city of Midgar.

Last week, FuturLab also revealed that paid DLC will bring SpongeBob SquarePants to PowerWash Simulator, with fans tasked with tidying up an incredibly mucky version of Bikini Bottom.

While the SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack doesn’t have a release date, it’s set to launch at some point this summer and will cost £6.49.

Outside of PowerWash Simulator, the Warhammer Skulls 2023 livestream also saw Frontier Developments announce Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin, a real-time strategy (RTS) game set in Games Workshop’s Age Of Sigmar series, which swaps 40K‘s futuristic setting for a fantasy locale.

Advertisement

Realms Of Ruin will feature a single-player campaign following Sigmar’s Stormcast Eternals, and has been co-written by Black Library author Gavin Thorpe.