‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger in new DLC

Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally making his return to the Predator franchise as a playable character in IllFonic’s asymmetrical multiplayer game, Predator: Hunting Grounds.

IllFonic chief creator officer Jared Gerritzen announced through the official PlayStation blog that Schwarzenegger will be reprising his iconic role as Dutch in two upcoming updates. The first free patch will feature a series of voice tapes, voiced by the actor, which will catch players up on what Dutch has been up to since the Predator films.

The second is a paid DLC which unlocks Dutch as a playable character in-game. Players will also gain early access to the two new weapons: the QR5 “Hammerhead” rifle and Dutch’s iconic knife. Both updates will be available on May 26, while the weapons will be released to all players later in June for free.

In the post, Gerritzen also revealed that more updates to Predator: Hunting Grounds, both free and paid DLCs, are on the way in June, July and August. Although no specific details regarding the content have been revealed, Gerritzen stated that “new weapons, game modes and more” will be introduced.

Predator: Hunting Grounds was released on April 24 for the PC and PlayStation 4. The game is a 1v4 asymmetrical shooter with one player taking on the role of the titular character while four others play as a human Fireteam.

NME’s Jason Coles called the game “an incredibly interesting concept covered in a series of strange balancing decisions” that require players to have an “intense need for the suspension of disbelief” in a two-star review.

Just days after its launch, IllFonic released the game’s first update that addressed a slew of bugs including matchmaking and AI issues.