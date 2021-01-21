Epic Games announces Predator skin for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has revealed that Predator has been added to the Fortnite roster.

Epic Games shared the news through a new trailer on YouTube that shows off the Predator skin. The skin is now available in the game as a Battle Pass exclusive, but players can also unlock additional Predator-themed cosmetics by completing Jungle Hunter quests. These unlockables include the Predator outfit with a built-in Bio-helmet online emote, a unique Heat Vision Hunter spray, a banner and an emoticon.

Check out the trailer for the Predator Fortnite skin below.

Advertisement

Predator’s arrival in Fortnite follows the recent announcement that Brazilian football legend Pelé will be added into the game on January 23. Pelé will be part of the new Kickoff set, which includes the player’s iconic Air Punch celebration emote. The bundle also comes with 23 football club outfits including Manchester City, Inter Milan, Celtic FC, and West Ham United. Both male and female variations of the teams will be available.

Predator now joins an exciting roster of tie-in characters in Fortnite, which include skins based on Star Wars’ The Mandalorian, Kratos from God Of War, Master Chief from Halo and DC’s Green Arrow.

A recent leak from a data miner has also led gamers to believe that the next skin that will be introduced into Fortnite will be Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft. While the actual skin has not been revealed, the leak noted that a female character codenamed “Typhoon” has been added into the game’s code.

A cryptic tweet from the official Tomb Raider account on Twitter depicting a pickaxe – an item synonymous with Fortnite – has also fuelled the rumours, with players interpreting it as a teaser for Croft’s arrival in the popular battle royale game.