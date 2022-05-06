‘Prey’ is one of two free titles coming to the Epic Games Store

Two new games have been confirmed for the ongoing Epic Games Store giveaway.

From May 12 to May 19, both Prey and Jotun: Valhalla Edition will be available to download and keep.

Prey is an action/adventure first-person shooter developed Arkane Studios and released via Bethesda.

“In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong,” reads the listing. Prey currently costs £34.99.

Action puzzler Jotun: Valhalla Edition was created by Thunder Lotus and is a “hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology,” according to the description. “In Jotun, you play Thora, a Viking warrior who died an inglorious death and must prove herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla. Impress the Gods!”

These games replace Asmodee Digital’s Terraforming Mars, which is currently free to download until May 12.

Earth is so last week, Mars is the next big thing 🪐 Get on the wave and claim Terraforming Mars for FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/Htftoa77Xm pic.twitter.com/H8nOGYY48V — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 5, 2022

In 2021, the Epic Games Store gave away 89 free titles with a combined worth of £1,622. According to Epic, users claimed over 765million free games in 2021, with 194million people using the store.

Earlier this year, Epic announced it was buying music platform Bandcamp. “Fair and open platforms are critical to the future of the creator economy,” said the company in a statement.

“Epic and Bandcamp share a mission of building the most artist friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money. Bandcamp will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more.”

In other news, Xbox and Bethesda have announced an E3-style “games showcase” that will be streamed this June.

The show will take place on June 12 at 6PM UK time (10AM PT / 1PM ET) and include “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”