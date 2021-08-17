Prime Gaming is offering exclusive ‘Warframe’ gear today

Digital Extremes and Amazon are offering brand new exclusive Warframe gear with the latest Prime Gaming drop.

Today (August 17), with the release of the Verv Domestik Drone Bundle, Twitch Prime Gaming members will be able to claim in-game Warframe items by linking their game and Amazon account together.

Players linking their accounts for the first time will instantly get the Stezia Sumbha Syandana to add to their collection and can also redeem the Verv Domestik Drone Bundle as the August Prime Gaming drop.

Additionally, each month will offer even more drops and players are encouraged to return to claim more exclusive, free content.

As a bonus reward, players who jump in-game and redeem at least 8 Prime Gaming Drops will receive a free Loki Verv Glyph at the end of the annual promotion. To keep track of new drops each month, you can use the Prime Gaming Rewards Stamp Card which can be found on the Account Management page.

To claim the Verv Domestik Drone Bundle you must link your Warframe and Amazon account here, while the official month by month loot can be found here.

Last month, Digital Extremes took to Twitch to celebrate Warframe‘s TennoCon 2021, announcing that the game will be receiving a new expansion called The New War. The developer also confirmed that the game will be getting cross-play and cross-save along with it, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

Elsewhere, an Apex Legends competitive player was able to reach the highest rank in the game after spending 54 hours climbing the ladder.