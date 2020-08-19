Prince Of Persia could be returning later this year after a new store listing has emerged, suggesting its arrival.

The game briefly appeared on a Central American site known as Max, but has since been removed. Simply titled Prince Of Persia Remake, the title was shown to be launching for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with a release window scheduled for November.

The credibility of its arrival has been increased with known industry insider Jason Schreier noting its discovery on Twitter.

“Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft’s surprise announcements,” Schreier said in a tweet, suggesting the video game reporter knew about its development.

Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements https://t.co/3BP8pbgdBK — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 19, 2020

Earlier this year, Ubisoft registered a website for the franchise with “princeofpersia6.com”. The site was noticed around the same time Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s site went live, just hours before its official reveal.

Far Cry 6 was also uncovered a few days before its unveiling when a PlayStation store listing for the game was spotted and quickly removed.

It’s been ten year since the last mainline Prince Of Persia entry with The Forgotten Sands. Little of the franchise has emerged since then, however, Ubisoft is working on a virtual reality escape room for the series known as The Dagger Of Time.

With the absence of E3 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ubisoft has begun hosting livestreams to announce its upcoming titles.

The next presentation has been confirmed for September after chief executive officer Yves Guillemot noted that Ubisoft has “a lot to showcase in the coming months”.