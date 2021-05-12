Ubisoft has confirmed that the upcoming Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake will release before April 2022.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed the details of the conference call on which the news was announced on Twitter yesterday (May 11).

Ubisoft confirmed on the conference call that the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake to release before March 31, 2022. https://t.co/610hy0iEGz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 11, 2021

Initially scheduled to release on January 21, the game was delayed by Ubisoft on December 8 last year.

Prince Of Persia: Sands of Time Remake was then indefinitely delayed at the beginning of this year, as the team stated they needed “more time to complete the game”.

Released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time was a platforming action-adventure game. Sands Of Time itself was a reboot of the 1989 SNES game, Prince of Persia.

The earnings call also highlighted Ubisoft’s fiscal performance. Despite the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, last year was one of Ubisoft’s strongest performing years since 2012 – 2013.

Assassins’s Creed Valhalla was one of the company biggest releases during that period. Net bookings increased 50 per cent year-on-year for the franchise and Valhalla was also the fastest selling game in the series so far.

Ubisoft confirmed several upcoming titles will also release before April 2022. These include the open-world sports game Riders Republic and Roller Champions, a free-to-play competitive multiplayer sports game.

Ubisoft’s financial report arrives almost a year after sexual misconduct allegations filed within the company were leaked publically. CEO Yves Guillemot responded to the allegations by pledging a company-wide overhaul of new measures to combat sexual harassment and misconduct.

