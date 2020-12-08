‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Remake’ faces delay, Ubisoft confirms

Ubisoft has delayed Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake as it needs “more time to complete the game”.

Originally announced during September’s Ubisoft Connect presentation, the game was initially penned to release January 21, 2021. However, as “2020 was a year like no other”, the developer has decided to push back its release two months until March 18, 2021.

The delay allows the team “more time to complete the game” and is said to be “the right decision” to create a game that all players will enjoy.

See the full statement below:

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/zKCoJPkzmM — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) December 8, 2020

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’s departure from January makes room for the recently confirmed release date for Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition. It was revealed yesterday that it would be re-releasing on January 14, 2021, after being removed from digital store fronts in 2014.

Its release also joins Far Cry 6 in being delayed, which was intended to drop on February 18, 2021. While no official new date has been confirmed, a recent store listing cited its new release as May 26, 2021.

Ubisoft has had a few big months under its belt and the delay of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will undoubtedly give them a breather. Both Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion launched alongside the next-gen consoles, and are still prone to a variety of bugs and glitches.

Xbox Series X users specifically are unable to save their progress on Watch Dogs: Legion, resulting in the game being borderline unplayable until a patch surfaces.