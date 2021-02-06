‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake’ delayed indefinitely

Ubisoft have announced another delay for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which will now be released at a “later date”.

Ubisoft made a statement on their Twitter account yesterday (February 5) which said “we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date.”

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

The statement continues: “This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.

“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia; The Sands of Time Remake.”

With no date attached to the current update, it is not known what the proposed release date the game is at this point.

Ubisoft originally announced the remake in September 2020, and had initially set a release date of January 21, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In December 2020, Ubisoft announced that they would be pushing back the release date two months, to March 18, 2021, citing that “2020 was a year like no other” and that the delay would allow the team “more time to complete the game”.

The remake promised a new graphics engine, completely remade enemy character models, animations, cinematic sequences and more realistic graphics. Voice actor Yuri Lownethal had also been confirmed to be returning as the actor for the Prince.