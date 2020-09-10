Ubisoft has announced a ground-up remake of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, which will be released early next year.

In a nostalgic announcement trailer, the company revealed that the game will be released on January 21, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Operating on a new graphics engine, the adventure will feature comepletely remade enemy character models, animations, cinematic sequences and more realistic graphics.

Original voice actor Yuri Lowenthal returns to voice the Prince, as he ventures out to prevent the Sands Of Time falling into the hands of the nefarious Vizier. Along the adventure, players will learn new moves such as reversing, accelerating, freezing and slowing down time.

Check out the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time announcement trailer below:

The control scheme has also been reworked, but players can choose to switch between the modernised or original button mapping. In the modernised mode, camera, controls and combat have been completely reworked to bring the game up to today’s standards. Additionally, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will come with a host of special surprises, including the original 1989 Prince of Persia game, which will be fully playable.

Anyone who pre-orders the game is eligible to receive the Back To The Origins bundle, which features the original Prince outfit from the classic game, the Prince’s original weapon set and a retro filter to send players back in time. Players can pre-order the game now.

The announcement came part of today’s (September 10) Ubisoft Forward presentation. Alongside the reveal of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake, the upcoming open-world adventure game Immortals Fenyx Rising was finally given a gameplay and release date reveal.