Ubisoft has confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed again and is no longer aiming for a 2023 release.

Following rumours that GameStop has delisted and is no longer expecting Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to release, as well as Amazon, Ubisoft has responded saying that it’s still in development but it will no longer be targeting a 2023 release (via IGN).

“We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake,” a rep said. “As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted.

“If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along.”

Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed a new release window at this time, so its likely fans will be waiting a while before they are provided with a new update considering its new delay.

The Sands of Time Remake was announced in September 2020 and was confirmed for a PS4, Xbox One and PC release. At the time, Ubisoft slated the game for a January 21, 2021 launch until it was delayed by two months. Once again, the publisher released a statement saying that the game would be delayed indefinitely until a new April 2022 release was announced.

Later on in October 2021, Ubisoft said that The Sands Of Time Remake‘s development is “still underway” but was delayed again until 2023. In May, the game’s development switched to Ubisoft Montréal, the studio which originally created the Sands Of Time trilogy.

