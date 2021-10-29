‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’ may not release until 2023

Fans looking forward to Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake may have to wait even longer.

An update came from the official Prince Of Persia Twitter account yesterday (October 28). While light on details, it was an assurance from the development team that Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake‘s development is “still under way”, which may allay fears after the remake didn’t make an appearance at E3 2021 during the Ubisoft Forward presentation.

The team added, “We will update you on our progress in the future and want to thank all of you for your unwavering support and patience.”

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: pic.twitter.com/z9sFaBwz9N — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) October 28, 2021

While the update didn’t give any specifics on a new release date, a quarterly financial report released yesterday (October 28, thanks PC Gamer) revealed that Ubisoft expects Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake to be released during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In calendar terms, this means the remake could release anytime between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, making it a delay from a previous Ubisoft earnings call earlier this year that said the game would release before April 2022. A later delay would however have it coincide with the original’s 20th anniversary.

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake was first announced in September 2020, boasting a new graphics engine, completely remade enemy character models, animations, and cinematic sequences, as well as featuring the original voice actor Yuri Lowenthal reprising his role as the titular Prince.

Developed by India-based studios Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, the remake was originally slated for release on January 21, 2021. It was however delayed to March 2021 before being delayed indefinitely. It’s not known whether production has shifted to another studio.

In other Ubisoft news, it’s also been confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free-to-play title.