‘Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’ passes “important” milestone

Ubisoft has offered an update on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and how development is coming along on the title.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, the official Prince of Persia account gave an update on the remake, stating that it’s glad to announce that “the project has passed an important internal milestone” and that “development is progressing.”

The remake was announced back in 2020 but has hit a lot of development roadblocks since then. First, the game was postponed indefinitely in 2021, with an official statement confirming the team was “making great progress for our game to release next year.” Development of the title was then moved to Ubisoft’s Montreal studio from its Pune and Mumbai studios.

In an interview posted to Ubisoft’s own blog earlier this year, it was revealed that the game had completely restarted development and that the game was in “conception right now”. According to producer Jean-Francois Naud, the game was still “in an early stage, and players should not expect to hear more about the game.”

“Now, we’re building up the team, defining the priorities, putting prototypes together, testing elements, and looking at how we can include community feedback in the development,” Naud said.

“Rest assured that we’re all putting our strengths and heart into this project.”

In the meantime, another Prince of Persia game is due to release early next year. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is scheduled for January 2024 and was revealed in June 2023. Unlike Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, The Lost Crown will be 2.5D and is a Metroidvania.

