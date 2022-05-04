‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’ switches developer

Development for Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has shifted hands, and will now be continued by a separate studio within Ubisoft.

Yesterday (May 3), Ubisoft announced that Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montréal, the studio which originally created the Sands Of Time trilogy.

“This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all time classic, when it’s ready,” said Ubisoft.

Advertisement

“We want to thank you all for your continuous support and patience throughout the development,” added the studio, who said there will be a “future update” with more details.

The Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has faced a troubled development cycle since being announced in 2020. The remake’s first trailer was heavily criticised by fans of the series, with much of the backlash centered around the game’s poor graphical quality.

Initially penned to release in January 2021, it was quickly pushed back to March 2021, before being delayed indefinitely.

While no official release date has been provided, an internal financial report at Ubisoft says the company expects Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake between April 2022 and March 2023.

This month, there has been talk that Ubisoft is set to be acquired. Several reports allege that production issues within the company are partly to blame for faltering stock. Besides The Sands Of Time, Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate game Skull & Bones has also faced several delays and accusations of sexual harassment at the the company’s Singapore studio.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Xbox has shared which games are coming to Game Pass this month.