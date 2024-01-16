‘Prison Architect 2’ release date revealed in new trailer

A sequel to 2015’s management simulator Prison Architect has been revealed, along with a release date for the title.

Prison Architect 2 promises to bring greater player control and the ability to influence the behaviour of your prisoners. Unlike the first game, however, the game is in 3D, allowing players a much greater degree of control over how they want to build their prison. A new career mode shows off what a player can do within the title, giving access to a brand-new world map.

Players are also able to make choices that will affect how their prison is run. Certain policies could cause more escape attempts, while others could cause gang war conflicts to take place inside your walls.

Advertisement

The game is releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 26.

Gareth Wright, game director at developer Double Eleven, spoke about what the development team set out to do with Prison Architect 2 in a statement.

“In Prison Architect 2, our team set out to create the next level in management gameplay. a greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation come together to provide an enhanced presentation of prison management, in a 3D world,” Wright explained.

“Staple and much-loved features return to manage your inmates, quell riots, prevent escapes, and share your prisons, but now cross-platform! In addition to a new upgrade system, a new career mode, and more.”

The first Prison Architect game was released in early access in 2012, before it recieved a full release in October 2015. It received eight expansion packs, with the last of them released in February 2023 before development finished on the game.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a controversial Call Of Duty: Warzone update has been delayed due to community backlash.