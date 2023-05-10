Private Division partners with Game Freak for new action-adventure game

Private Division has announced a new partnership with Pokémon developer Game Freak for “a brand-new action-adventure IP.”

READ MORE: 12 upcoming games to get excited for in 2023

Codenamed Project Bloom, the title is an “ambitious” title and is in early development but is expected to launch during Take-Two‘s fiscal year 2026.

Not much has been shared about the upcoming game, but the publisher and developer revealed the first piece of concept art showing a character carrying katana in a lush forest. You can take a look at the artwork in the Tweet below.

We’re thrilled to announce we're partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom. We can't reveal too much yet… But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: pic.twitter.com/LarOpBXdsy — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) May 9, 2023

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” said Kota Furushima, director at Game Freak. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer at Take-Two Interactive, and head of Private Division added, “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Private Division is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive and has previously published titles such as the Kerbal Space Program franchise, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, and more.

Game Freak’s most recently released the open-world game Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. From the Project Bloom concept art, it looks like the developer will be moving away from its usual distinct art style.

In other gaming news, Vela Games has shared two brand-new trailers for its competitive multiplayer game Evercore Heroes, alongside a closed beta announcement.