Pro DOTA players say updates and patches are what keeps them engaged

Referencing the regular updates and patches that DOTA receives, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein said of the game: “Once you think you have everything understood, someone could just change everything”.

As part of SuperGamerFest 2020, Saska and N0tail were interviewed on everything from their favourite foods to their journey into pro gaming.

Sundstein is currently the captain of OG, and has been a professional gamer since his teenage years. When asked about his journey into gaming, he confessed that he had always had a determination to “either make games or work on games”, but eventually “ended up playing games” as a full-time career.

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov was also interviewed, opening up about his decision to quit university and go pro full-time. He says that during his studies he “stopped playing for a long time”, but rekindled his love for esports the moment he dropped out.

When asked the biggest piece of advice they could give to gamers, Sundstein maintained that the best thing to do is linger at the number one spot for as long as possible, as that is where scouts will look. “Even if they don’t,” he said, “you must be doing something right”.

SuperGamerFest 2020 has an array of events taking place over on their streaming page up until December 13.