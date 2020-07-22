Production on part two of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake is “already underway”, according to co-director Naoki Hamaguchi.

In a new interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Hamaguchi revealed that production on the sequel has started and his team is “putting their all into the advancement of the game”, as translated by Twitter user aitaikimochi.

Game director Tetsuya Nomura also added that he would “like to deliver [the sequel] as soon as possible”. He noted that his team “were also able to see the line of quality form the first instalment [and] hope to make the next instalment even better in quality”.

Advertisement

During the interview, producer Yoshinori Kitase explained the team’s decision to tweak the story in Final Fantasy VII Remake: “Director Nomura, as well as co-director Hamaguchi and [Motomu] Toriyama, hoped to be able to keep all the parts of the original that fans have come to love. However, we also wanted to add several surprises that would balance out the story too.”

“I’m sure there are people who wish to experience the exact same story and relive memories,” he added. “However, if we were to do that, then all we should be doing is just adding to the original experience, which would cause the Remake to lose its significance.”

Kitase also noted that the “new Final Fantasy VII Remake story has only just begun”, possibly hinting at even more story changes in the upcoming sequel.

Earlier this month, Kitase and Hamaguchi confirmed that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will not have a major impact on the development of the game’s sequel. “Our performance will temporarily drop below 100 per cent efficiency because of [remote working], but I do not think there should be a big impact in the long term,” said Kitase.