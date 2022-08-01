Professional ‘Apex Legends’ player ImperialHal swatted while streaming

Apex Legends streamer and professional esports player for TSM, Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, has been swatted live on Twitch.

Swatting is a massive problem in the live streaming community and occurs when a viewer calls the streamer’s local police station and makes false reports in order to get the content creator “swatted” by officers.

The incident occurred on July 30 when Dosen was streaming the free-to-play battle royale game for his audience on Twitch. The entire ordeal was caught live until the streamer was ordered to switch off the broadcast (via Dexerto).

The Twitch clip shows Dosen playing a ranked game with his squad – even gaining the title of Kill Leader – when a police officer off-screen knocks loudly on the door, taps his shoulder to tell him they have entered his home and proceeds to ask the streamer to turn off the stream.

The VOD wasn’t removed and the clip is still available to view below:

Dosen looked alarmed but followed the officer’s orders quickly. After a couple of minutes, the streamer returned and informed his chat and his Apex Legends squad that he was swatted.

One of his teammates, Evan Verhulst, asked: “Have you been swatted at your house before there?” to which Dosen replied, “Yeah, this is the third time.”

The streamer added: “They [the police officers] told me I should do something about it, but what am I supposed to do? I can’t really do anything about it.”

In the past, swatting incidents have caused the death of innocent people and remain to be an unresolved problem in the streaming scene. Some of the most popular streamers on Twitch, like xQc and Summit1g, have previously been swatted multiple times and have publically condemned the act.