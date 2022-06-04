Progress on the survival horror game ‘Abandoned’ has reportedly stalled

Sources close to the lead developer of Abandoned have claimed that progress on the PlayStation 5 title has stalled, but Blue Box Games has said: “it is in development”.

According to a new report from GameSpot, several people close to the lead developer on the project, Hasan Kahraman, told the site that there is no game that is being actively worked on.

Despite reassuring fans on social media that the survival-horror game is progressing, Kahraman has reportedly admitted Abandoned is on hold and he first needs to fund its development with a playable prologue, but the site’s sources say he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry.

Sources also told the site that the game’s creative direction has changed several times, starting out as a survival-horror game about a survivor trapped in the woods with a cult, to a game about a rampant superintelligent AI and, most recently, a game about vampires. Although the game has reportedly returned to its original concept.

The lengthy report also mentions a private chat group where members describe Hasan Kahraman as “duplicitous and prone to mood swings,” and often getting into “heated arguments” with group members when they would ask for progress updates or question his honesty.

Kahraman would apparently want to initially label Abandoned leaks as fake and only agreed to acknowledge that they were real after being convinced to do so by other members of the group. The lead developer would also share assets from the game, the group would be unimpressed and possibly even leak them, and then Kahraman would say he was testing their loyalty and that the assets were not even from Abandoned.

Sources also told Gamespot that there’s no evidence the game is actually being worked on at all. However, in a new email to PCGamer, Blue Box Studios said that the game is not cancelled.

“It is in development, all of this is just out of context resulted by angry fans who did not see the game, the article written by Gamespot is just based on what these angry users speculate,” a studio representative said. “One of them is pretending to be a business partner.

“The Prologue will be released whenever we are ready. We are not letting speculation force us to ‘prove’ the game.”

