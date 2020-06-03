GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Gaming News

‘Project Cars 3’ drifts into frantic action this summer – watch trailer

Coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One

By Daniel Hollis
Project Cars 3
Project Cars 3. Credit: Slightly Mad Studio.

A reveal trailer for Slightly Mad Studio’s Project Cars 3 has been released.

While the trailer doesn’t provide too much insight about the game, which is due for release this summer, it signals that races will take place both on circuits and in the streets, accompanied by in-depth customisation options and stunning in-game visuals.

You can watch the full reveal trailer below.

Advertisement

The official description lists that players can “own, upgrade and customise hundreds of elite-brand road and race-cars, personalise your racing hero, then race your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in stunning global locations.”

The official Twitter page for Project Cars has also announced that the game will be coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The Project Cars series embraces realistic driving controls, separating it from other racing competitors such as Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo. Since its initial release the series has built a strong community of fans over its past iterations, with strong critical reception across both previous installments.

The reveal arrives in a week where multiple game companies made the decision to postpone events due to ongoing nationwide protests. Sony recently announced it would not be going ahead with its presentation of the PlayStation 5, stating that it wants to “stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Advertisement

Other companies also followed suit with EA postponing its Madden NFL 21 celebration and CD Projekt Red pushing back its Cyberpunk 2077 livestream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.