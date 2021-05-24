‘Project Cowboy’ is the latest ‘PUBG’ spinoff, set in the Wild West

A Wild West-themed PUBG spinoff, currently titled Project Cowboy, has seemingly been announced on a South Korean website.

PUBG leaker PlayerIGN has translated an article from South Korean news outlet Bloter, which appears to confirm a new console and PC release. This game, which is currently named Project Cowboy, will be set in the Wild West, allowing Old West-style guns only.

#PUBG's Western custom mode– Old West guns only, will release as an independent title. A new open-world shooting game codenamed "Project COWBOY" with plans to release for console and PC. Krafton told South Korean media outlet, Bloter, that "COWBOY is a new PUBG IP game…" pic.twitter.com/C6XzOd4TLY — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) May 22, 2021

Krafton’s comments to the website confirm that “Cowboy is a new PUBG IP game”, meaning the game could be the third spin-off in the series. Job listings have already appeared on their website, detailing specific roles in the production of Project Cowboy.

Project Cowboy was created due to “popular request” from the players, among whom there was a “longing for this genre”, according to Krafton. It was initially based on a custom game for PUBG. This Wild West-themed custom set-up was based in Miramar, and restricted players from using any guns other than pistols and Win94s.

In a recent video by PlayerIGN, it was claimed that PUBG 2 is also currently being made by Krafton and that the team will remain similar to the first game. Although they are taking on new staff, it seems the core team will remain the same due to the uniqueness of PUBG’s gameplay.

Back in March, the same leak provided information that New State had not replaced PUBG 2, and the sequel may emerge in 2022. In an interview with Bloomberg, Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han claimed that the company intended to release “another PUBG-related PC and console game by next year”.