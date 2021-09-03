‘Project Magnum’ is an ‘Outriders’-style looter shooter with a cool grapple

Project Magnum (working title) is a brand new third-person shooter coming from Korean publisher Nexon, with a mixture of sci-fi and fantasy.

PlayStation shared the first official teaser of Project Magnum yesterday (September 2), which shows the game captured on PS5 featuring a mix of actual and in-game footage, although it is also listed for PS4.

As a looter shooter, there are comparisons with Destiny. Most notably, a mysterious sphere seen at the beginning that’s reminiscent of the Traveler in Bungie‘s series, although the third-person perspective showcasing team-based combat (which appears to be supporting four players) and special abilities not limited to gunplay also draws comparisons with Outriders.

Advertisement

Its hyper-realistic visuals also contain fantasy elements, with the characters’ faces and movements having a feel closer to Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy.

One mechanic that stands out from this teaser is that players are equipped with a glowing grappling hook that makes traversing environments quicker, while towards the end a character leaps away from a dangerous foe only to grapple back up for a counter attack.

Developed by Nexon’s subsidiary studio Nat Games, the description in the video describes Project Magnum as a PC/console-based game that “combines RPG play with third-person shooter combat”.

“It presents beautiful visuals and attractive and unique characters based in a sci-fi style player vs. environment worldview. It also provides exciting battles using various skills, actions, and guns, as well as the fun of high quality PvE shooter battles that target huge bosses.”

There is currently no release date for Project Magnum, but the looter shooter will certainly be facing stiff competition in the online multiplayer shooter market. Last month, Outriders developer People Can Fly said that it has not yet profited from the game despite having 3.5million players at launch.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Sheltered has been confirmed as the next free game on Epic Games Store. It will be available from the storefront from September 9, while Yoku’s Island Express is still available to download for free until then.