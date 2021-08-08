‘Project Nomad’ almost delivered an open-world Power Rangers game

Jason Bischoff has shared a look at Project Nomad, the AAA Power Rangers game that he and others were working on in 2016.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 7), Jason Bischoff – writer for Power Rangers HyperForce and more – has revealed that while working at Saban Entertainment, he was given “an invaluable blessing to independently explore” the creation of a AAA Power Rangers game, which was – at the time – titled Project Nomad.

Acting as business developer, Bischoff states Project Nomad would have been an “ambitious, open world-co-op that captured the energy, teamwork, and history of the franchise through a fresh lens.”

Bischoff compares the Power Rangers game to the Batman Arkham series, as well as “Gotham Knights 5 years before GK’s announcement”.

For now, let's simply relish in this amazing art, and its kick-ass set up: Eltar, under occupation, being freed by a myriad of Rangers from across the cosmos. Lots more to share another time. Happy Weekending, all! May the Power Protect You! ⚡️ #powerdown 6/6 pic.twitter.com/PUJN8u2GTz — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

Project Nomad would have opened on the planet Eltar – visible above – as “Rangers from across the cosmos” fought to free it from occupation.

Unfortunately for Power Rangers fans, “with so much circulating through the studio at the time, there was no bandwidth or budget to support” the would-be Power Rangers game, though “early talks with devs/publishers was favourable”. In the end, “time and big shifts in our business saw conversations around Project Nomad peter out”.

As Bischoff puts it, “These things totally happen! The industry is built on what could have beens”. There may still be more to hear about the Power Rangers game, as Bischoff ends his thread claiming that he has more to share another time.

