‘Project Q’ officially revealed by Ubisoft after a number of leaks

Ubisoft has officially revealed a new third-person shooter, currently codenamed Project Q, after gameplay leaked online.

After a lengthy amount of gameplay was leaked of Project Q, Ubisoft has officially announced the new title on Twitter. “So, we heard you heard…” wrote Ubisoft on Twitter, acknowledging the gameplay leak. “‍Introducing codename ‘Project Q’, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience.” The tweet also noted that the game is in early development and that Ubisoft “will keep testing”. Players can also sign up to take part in upcoming tests of the game.

In a follow-up tweet, Ubisoft explained that the title is not a battle royale. “The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one single goal in mind: fun!”

So, we heard you heard… 🤷 ‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Advertisement

With the specific phrasing of “letting players truly own the experience,” players had some questions over whether NFTs or Ubisoft Quartz would be included in Project Q. Responding to one user on Twitter, Ubisoft said, “there are currently no plans to incorporate Ubisoft Quartz into this title.”

Ubisoft continued the main thread, further clarifying that it has no “plans to add NFTs to this game” and telling players they can find out more by “registering and taking part in the upcoming tests!”

Judging from the sign-up page, Project Q will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The leaked footage showed off a very early look at Project Q, and it looks like players will be able to choose their weapons, such as a weapon that shoots fireworks or Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. And it seems like different weapons have different abilities as well.

Advertisement

In other news, God Of War: Ragnarok is still set to release this year, at least according to animation director Bruno Velazquez. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Velazquez simply responded, “Ragnarok is coming this year.”