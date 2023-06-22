Protests cause “influx of sexualised goblin content” in million-strong ‘Dungeons And Dragons’ Reddit

A Dungeons And Dragons subreddit with over a million members is experiencing an “influx of sexualised goblin content”, due to ongoing protests surrounding Reddit‘s controversial pricing changes.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

For several weeks, Reddit communities have been protesting the site’s controversial changes to its charging Application Programming Interface (API), which has resulted in a number of third-party Reddit apps being forced to close.

While the protests began with days of subreddit blackouts, Reddit leadership soon warned that it would begin removing moderators who kept their communities locked. While this resulted in most protesters re-opening their subreddits, many have lowered or outright removed their content submission guidelines as a continued form of protest.

Advertisement

The best example of this is r/dndmemes (NSFW). The subreddit boasts 1.1million subscribers and is typically dedicated to sharing memes from Dungeons And Dragons, but is currently “going goblin mode” to draw attention to Reddit’s API changes.

While “goblin mode” began with users sharing memes about the low-level Dungeons And Dragons enemies, it quickly became more adult. The subreddit was soon flooded with users submitting graphic drawings of the game’s creatures, with many of them poking fun at Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, who recently compared Reddit moderators to “landed gentry”.

Moderators for the subreddit acknowledged the “influx of sexualised Goblin content” yesterday (June 21), and changed r/dndmemes to an 18+ community so that all posts were marked not suitable for work (NSFW).

“Our job as moderators is to support the will of the community,” reads the post. “It is also part of our job to prevent minors from potentially viewing sexualised content. In order to allow both of these factors to take place, and with the vast suggestion of the community, the subreddit will be set as an 18+ community until such a time as we are comfortable reversing it.”

The moderators also added that “straight goblin porn” will be removed. “If a goblin is sexualised or engaged in sexual acts it should still be in the pursuit of a meme or joke,” they explained.

Advertisement

The subreddit’s changes are in-line with wider protests across Reddit, as moderators continue to seek ways of protesting that will not result in their roles being revoked. Other subreddits have taken a similar approach by allowing NSFW posts to run wild, while some have continued highlighting Reddit’s controversial changes through daily posts.

However, Reddit leadership has indicated that it will continue with its pricing changes, which will be implemented on July 1.

In other gaming news, a new Metal Gear collection is coming to Nintendo Switch.