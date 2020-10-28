Prowler will appear in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ as a villain

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Prowler is set to appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a villain.

The news was first shared by Marvel on Twitter, through the unveiling of the art cover for The Amazing Spider-Man #55, and was subsequently confirmed by Insomniac Games. “Here’s a look at Prowler’s outfit from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” reads Marvel’s tweet.

According to the comic book cover, the game’s iteration of Prowler will take on a more militaristic look, compared to the recent media appearances of the character in recent years, trading in his usual purple insignia for a neon green aesthetic. The cover also depicts Morales’ spider-sense tingling as Prowler creeps up behind Miles, ready to attack.

Check out the tweets below.

Well it seems Spider-Man the Cat is out of the bag. https://t.co/ZzobA6Gls8 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 27, 2020

It is currently unclear how Prowler will fit into the game’s narrative, which already features the Tinkerer as its supposed lead villain. The game also features an escaped Rhino as the first boss in the game, so it is currently unclear if other Sinister Six villains will make a comeback in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Like its 2018 predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature a slew of unlockable suits. So far, six suits have been revealed: Miles’s training suit, the standard black and red suit, Spider-Cat, a Cyberpunk suit, Crimson Cowl, and a white T.R.A.C.K suit.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently scheduled to be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5. Players who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game will also receive a remastered version of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.