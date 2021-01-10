PS2-inspired PS5 design appears to have been cancelled

SUP3R5 appear to have cancelled production of the “Inspired by Retro” PS5 after receiving “credible threats to their safety”.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, SUP3R5 have cancelled all orders and deleted their official Twitter account. In the deleted tweets, they said “We take these threats seriously. We aren’t willing to risk the safety and well-being of our team, or the potential impact this would bring to delivering your order.”

The consoles were designed to be capitalise on the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation 2 console, creating a black design with blue highlights. The design also featured the inclusion of the original multi-coloured PlayStation logo for extra nostalgia.

SUP3R5 were initially charging $649 for the Digital Version and $749 for the disc drive version. The retail versions of these consoles would be around $399 for digital, and $499 for one with a disc drive.

The company were also willing to customise people’s DualSense controllers for $99, at the cost of the controller’s warranty, as the customisation process would require the controller to be taken apart.

Fans of the PlayStation brand have hoped that the easily removable faceplates will lead to customisation being available, but there have been no signs of Sony creating cosmetic faceplates.

The cancellation of the retro PlayStation design comes after an independent company known as CustomizeMyPlates sought to create its own versions of faceplates as third-party PlayStation peripherals.

It was reported that Sony allegedly threatened legal action over the company, forcing them to cease production. As a result, they were required to refund all customers who had pre-ordered a PS5 faceplate.