PS5 ad points to ‘Project Athia’ two year exclusivity, ‘Gran Turismo 7’ delay

PlayStation has updated its new and upcoming games trailer, delivering updates on many anticipated titles.

Last month (November), the company dropped an advert which delved into numerous games coming to the PS5. At the time, games such as Gran Turismo 7 were slated for release in the first half of 2021.

The new and updated trailer changes some information, while also giving insight into other titles. Alongside the advert, the previous trailer has also been edited to show Gran Turismo 7 changed to “in development for PlayStation”, suggesting a departure from the first half of 2021 release date and the potential to be released on the PS4.

Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Square Enix’s upcoming title Project Athia were showcased in the new trailer. The former two are said to have console exclusivity for 12 months, while Project Athia will have a 24 month window.

Other titles shown include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West and Returnal. Unlike the previous trailer, none showed an expected release window and simply have a 2021 date attached to each.

Check out the full trailer below:

Sony’s plans for 2021 are yet to be made concrete. Outside of the titles scheduled to release next year, including God Of War: Ragnarok, no set dates for any of its upcoming titles have been finalised.

With more first-party titles being made available across PS4 and PS5, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently spoke out about the company’s plan, stating that it is “the rational thing to do” and it has a “responsibility” to keep delivering titles to both communities.

The Game Awards will take place this Thursday and according to industry presenter Geoff Keighley, will feature 12-15 announcements. It’s possible multiple titles could receive a release date, as previous years have shown games such as Ghost Of Tsushima and Death Stranding being showcased during the awards ceremony.