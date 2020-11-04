PS5 controller teardown shows its adaptive triggers in action

A new teardown video of the PS5 controller has been released, showcasing exactly how its adaptive triggers will work.

YouTuber TronicsFix took the DualSense controller apart to examine its reparability, while also taking a deeper look at how the adaptive triggers function. The video shows how a motor next to the triggers creates tension and resistance when current is running through it, while reverting back to regular triggers when electricity isn’t present.

Watch the teardown below, with the trigger close up at around the nine-minute mark.

Advertisement

The DualSense controller will utilise adaptive triggers and haptic vibration to create “the most immersive console experience ever”, according to Sony. The features will give feedback to the player, such as feeling the tension of a string on a bow and arrow, as well as allowing players to more realistically feel various environments through vibrations.

During the teardown video, TronicsFix also compared the DualSense to the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller. He noted that the new peripheral includes a music bigger battery (1560mAh vs 1000mAh) in order to power the additional features.

However, TronicsFix also said that the DualSense apparently uses the same joysticks from the DualShock 4. “They’re prone to failure, and I expect quite a few problems with stick drift,” the YouTuber said, while noting that the controller, in general, should be easy to repair.

Sony had first previewed the DualSense controller back in April. During the reveal, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president for platform planning and management at the company, said that the controller was designed to be “an extension of [a gamer] when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands”.

Advertisement

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and South Korea on November 12, with a wider global release on November 19. Release dates for China and South American have yet to be announced.