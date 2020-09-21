PS5 Digital Edition console stock reportedly much lower than standard

The upcoming PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been reported to be significantly lower in quantity compared to the PS5 standard edition counterpart.

After the PS5 showcase last week (September 16), pre-orders for both consoles were quickly made available and most outlets filled their allocation within the first 24 hours. One of the key selling points was the PS5 Digital Edition, which is roughly £90 cheaper than the standard edition.

However, as reported by Eurogamer, who claim to have spoken with various retail sources, a much lower amount of digital consoles have been made available for pre-order.

According to the publication, one major UK retailer has stated that its allocation of digital only consoles was around 25 percent, with the standard taking up the remaining 75 percent.

Other sources who are said to have spoken to Eurogamer have provided similar figures, with such outcomes of 20 percent being the PS5 Digital Edition versus 80 percent for the standard.

Ars Technica has also reportedly confirmed the PS5 pre-order allocation for nine separate GameStop locations in the US. Among the highest was a store which is said to have had 33 percent digital stock, against the lowest which is claimed to be 13 percent.

Following the chaos that came as a result on pre-orders coming with no warning, Sony apologised for the outcome and vowed that more PS5 pre-orders would be made available through to the end of the year.

Both versions of the PS5 will be available in select territories in the US from November 12, and release globally a week later on November 19.