PS5 exclusives are “more important than ever”: PlayStation Europe exec

Sony has no intentions on slowing down its plans for PlayStation 5 exclusive games, according to a PlayStation Europe executive.

Simon Rutter, PlayStation Europe’s executive vice president, recently told The Guardian that exclusives are “hugely important” for the upcoming next-gen console. “More important, I think, than they’ve ever been. Through their proximity to the system’s designers, PlayStation’s studios are able to really extract the most out of the system performance and that’s a really valuable attribute for a platform holder to have,” he said.

“[PlayStation] can rely on a studio network that can really show off the innovations that we’re trying to put across … when the exclusives are as powerful as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Horizon, they are important games that people want to play,” Rutter added.

Rutter went on to give examples of how exclusive games such as Gran Turismo 7 are taking advantage of the PS5’s hardware, with loading times reduced to “next to nothing”. He also talks about the console’s compatibility with 3D audio and how the DualSense controller will play a pivotal role in engaging players in games.

In its Future of Gaming showcase last Thursday (June 11), Sony showed nine PS5 exclusive games, such as Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The company also has 14 other tiles that will be timed exclusives — only available on PS5 for a period of time – including RPG game Godfall, platformer Oddworld: Soulstorm and Square Enix’s new IP Project Athia.

Sony’s upcoming roster of PS5 exclusives also includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The PlayStation 5 is expected to be released during the holiday season later this year.