PS5 games conference reportedly planned for next week

Sony is reportedly planning to showcase games for its upcoming next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, at a virtual event next week.

The conference is scheduled for June 3, according to sources close to the matter, as per a report from Bloomberg. However, the report also cautioned that the date is also currently “in flux” and is subject to change.

VentureBeat has also corroborated the date with its sources in a separate report. In addition, Sony is also “trying to lock down its promotional efforts for the PS5” while working to adapt to the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, both reports stated that additional PS5 events are planned for the coming months for announcements on price and a more definite release date. A State Of Play episode focused on next-gen games is also in the works and is tentatively scheduled for August, according to VentureBeat.

The new information is in-line with a previous statement from Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who said during a corporate strategy meeting that the company was planning to “introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon”.

Although Sony has yet to officially reveal launch titles for the PS5, a number of games have already been announced for the console. They include Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Microsoft previously debuted Xbox 20/20, a monthly event that will showcase “what’s next in the world of Xbox.” During the inaugural event on May 8, the company revealed 13 third-party games headed to its upcoming Xbox Series X console.