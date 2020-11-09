New PS5 launch trailer gives update on release dates of ‘Horizon’, ‘Ratchet & Clank’ and more

Sony has shared a new launch trailer for the PS5, providing an update on the release dates of some of the biggest games that will arrive in the console’s first year.

Although no new in-game footage is included in this latest PS5 trailer, it does include some updated release dates for Sony’s 2021 cycle.

As well as showing off launch titles Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, the trailer also includes a look at Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Horizon: Forbidden West. The first three titles are now slated for release in the first half of 2021, with Horizon set for the second half of 2021.

Previously, all four games were just set for ‘2021’ or ‘launch window’. While concrete dates still haven’t been confirmed, Sony fans now have a clearer idea of when each game will arrive.

God Of War: Ragnarok, which has so far only had a title reveal, is also currently expected in 2021, although Sony did not include the game in this most recent trailer.

Gamers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the PS5’s DualSense adaptive triggers, which have been pushed as one of the console’s biggest selling points, with these titles.

Other PS5 launch titles not featured in the trailer include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bugsnax, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Godfall, NBA 2K21, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Watch Dogs Legion. Most of these are also available on Xbox Series X/S, with the exception of Bugsnax and Godfall, which are also on PC, and Sackboy, which is a PlayStation exclusive.

Sony have been ramping up their marketing push as the console launch rapidly approaches, including unveiling a line of PS5 clothing — which has divided opinion.

The Sony PS5 is out November 12 in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. It will be available to the rest of the world, including the UK and Europe, from November 19.