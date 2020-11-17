PS5 receives its first update which aims to “improve system performance”

The PS5 has received its first post-release update, which aims to “improve system performance.”

The update means the PS5 now clocks in at 868MB. While the size is notably larger than updates seen on previous systems, no specific details to what is included has been shared. The only information is a vague description which states that the “system software update improves system performance.”

Those who have the console in certain territories will find the update available today (November 17), whilst other countries still awaiting the PS5’s release will be greeted to the update on day one.

It’s unclear if the update addresses any of the multiple issues owners have reported since receiving the console. Many have reported coming across a download queue issue, which stalls downloads with no way to redownload or remove the content without completing a factory reset. Others, such as YouTuber ACG, have had their console completely die on them following a rebuilding database issue.

The PS5’s rest mode also seems to be a main culprit in causing the console to fail. Owners have found that leaving the console in rest mode – especially while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is playing in the background – will force players to repair their external drive. The Gamer also recently reported coming across a similar issue, which instead put the console into a continuous loop of flickering black screens.

Despite the issues, Amazon has alerted customers that more consoles will be available from the retailer on launch day in EU territories, with many still purchasing numerous systems and scalping them for extortionate prices on eBay.