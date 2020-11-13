New PS5 units may have a storage glitch issue that crashes the consoles

Sony’s first batch of PlayStation 5 units may have a storage glitch issue that crashes the consoles.

GiantBomb editor Jeff Gerstmann has reported that his PS5 crashes whenever he puts the system into rest mode while running Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. On November 11, he tweeted that the issue forces players into a “repair your external drive” process upon rebooting the console.

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that "repair your external drive" process when you start back up. At least that's how it's been for me the few times I've done that today. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Gerstmann explained that the console “ends up on a black screen” every time the console goes into its external drive repair sequence. Upon manually rebooting the console, the console prompts him to file an error report before booting up normally.

Also every time I've had the PS5 go through that external drive repair sequence, it ends up on a black screen. I have to hit the power button on the console itself to force it into rest mode, then it comes back up and asks me to file an error report, then boots normally. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020

James Stevenson, who serves as the community director at Insomniac Games has since responded to Gerstmann, noting that the development team is looking into the issue on their end.

Gerstmann’s experience with the PS5 corroborates that of YouTuber AGC, whose console had been rendered unusable before he had a chance to review it. AGC is currently working with Sony to procure a replacement unit.

The reported glitch also seems to run when playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered specifically, so players are recommended to fully exit the game before switching to another title or putting it in sleep mode.

Gerstmann has also subsequently revealed that the console runs normally for other games. It is worth noting that both Gerstmann and AGC were running games from external drives during the crashes.

Yeah, that's what it seems. That's why I asked him if he has the external USB drive connected to any of the rear USB ports, which are meant to be used for that and didn't connected it to the front USB port instead, because this could be the issue. — Cesar Exposito (@Cesar_Exposito) November 11, 2020

Sony has yet to comment on the issue or implement a fix. It is also worth noting that console launches typically include a few faulty units, and the issues may not be entirely indicative of the PS5 as a whole.

The PlayStation 5 is currently available in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. It will be available to most of the rest of the world, including the UK and Europe, from November 19.